Kashmir schools to reopen today

Indian officials have ordered government employees in Kashmir to return to duty and some schools will reopen on Monday after a tense weekend of protests in the territory, Report informs citing the TASS.

Local television channels note that this decision began to mitigate the stringent security measures introduced in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government stripped this state of its status. So far, only 196 of the approximately 900 schools operating in Srinagar will be opened. Authorities urged parents to send their children to these schools only because of a safety issue.

Mobile communications and Internet services will be restored only after a comprehensive analysis of the security situation.