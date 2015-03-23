Kabul lynching: Hundreds protest against Farkhunda's death

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of Afghans have protested against the lynching of a woman who a crowd thought had burned the Koran.

Report informs referring to the BBC, the woman, Farkhunda, was beaten, hit by bats, stamped on, driven over, and her body dragged by a car before being set on fire.

The demonstrators called for justice and planted a commemorative tree.

Thirteen police officers have been suspended following allegations they failed to do enough to stop the attack in central Kabul last week.