    Kabul lynching: Hundreds protest against Farkhunda's death

    Protesters wore masks portraying the bloodied face of Farkhunda

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of Afghans have protested against the lynching of a woman who a crowd thought had burned the Koran.

    Report informs referring to the BBC, the woman, Farkhunda, was beaten, hit by bats, stamped on, driven over, and her body dragged by a car before being set on fire.

    The demonstrators called for justice and planted a commemorative tree.

    Thirteen police officers have been suspended following allegations they failed to do enough to stop the attack in central Kabul last week.

