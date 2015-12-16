Jean-Claude Juncker: Schengen area will be preserved

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We want to protect all that is the Schengen zone. Schengen area will be preserved." Report informs, President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said speaking at the plenary session of the European Parliament, Strasbourg.

He noted that, to maintain the Schengen area and see the people inside the EU able to enjoy freedom of movement, protection of the external borders of these countries should be strengthened.

At the same time, member states will retain their sovereignty at the external borders, said Juncker.

The European Commission has prepared proposals for the systematic control of the external borders of the EU and to establish a coast guard. The European Parliament to discuss the proposals in the framework of the plenary session.