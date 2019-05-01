Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison

A UK judge sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for skipping bail seven years ago and holing up in the Ecuadorian embassy, Report informs citing Sky News.

Earlier, Julian Assange’s father John Shipton claimed his son has been “traded” by Ecuador with the US in return for an International Monetary Fund loan and will end up in an American prison forever.

Notably, on April 11, Assange was detained on the territory of the Ecuadorian embassy in London in connection with a request for extradition by the United States. The court left him in custody.