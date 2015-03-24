​Jordan will train Syrian opposition

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Jordan is ready to give its territory for the preparation of the supporters of the Syrian opposition.

Report informs citing Tass, this was stated by the Minister of Information and spokesman for the Jordanian government, Muhammad al-Momani on Tuesday.

According to him, the kingdom, "as well as some other countries of the international coalition" will train representatives of the Syrian community to resist the terrorists, namely the rebels of Islamic state. Al-Momani gave no details of the planned training.

"Time, framework and location of centers and training camps will be announced in the near future" -the Jordanian Minister was quoted by Al Arabiya channel.