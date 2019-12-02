Jordan fire: 13 Pakistanis killed

At least 13 people were killed in a fire in the province of El Belka in western Jordan, country's civil defense authorities said in a statement. Report informs citing the Tass that a fire broke out in a residential building. All the dead are Pakistanis.
Jordan fire: 13 Pakistanis killedJordan fire: 13 Pakistanis killed
https://report.az/storage/news/1817d166b3a943f0add04177a475d6b6/d13d2e29-4787-4d17-81cb-36ad241f3be2_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Press: Unknown gunmen shot 50 protesters in Baghdad 07 December, 2019 / 17:41
- Sudan to withdraw troops from Yemen 07 December, 2019 / 16:26
- Pompeo intends to discuss Syria and Ukraine with Lavrov 07 December, 2019 / 12:01
- Duterte names his potential successors 06 December, 2019 / 16:52
- China imposes mirror restrictions on US diplomats 06 December, 2019 / 16:04
- MEDIA: US base in Syria attacked by unknown militants 06 December, 2019 / 14:45
- Iraq: Mortars hit Balad air base 06 December, 2019 / 14:23
- Seven people killed in Nigeria pipeline explosion - VIDEO 06 December, 2019 / 11:56
- At least 10 Afghan policemen were killed in clashes with Taliban 06 December, 2019 / 11:16
- France: Largest protests in recent years taking place 06 December, 2019 / 10:52
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author