Jeremy Corbyn becomes UK Labour Party new leader

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Veteran far-left lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn won the leadership election of the UK Labour Party on Saturday after obtaining over 59 percent of votes in the first round, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Sixty-six-year-old Corbyn has been widely referred to as one of the most "rebellious" Labour members of parliament. In 1984, Corbyn was arrested outside the South African embassy for violating a protest ban during apartheid times. He had voted against Britain's participation in the Iraq war, criticized ex-Labour leader Miliband for too much austerity, and had repeatedly spoke out against renewing the British Trident nuclear deterrent infrastructure.

Corbyn is the founding chairman of the Stop the War Coalition and member of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Amnesty International, and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.