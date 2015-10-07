Japanese PM renews cabinet of ministers in half

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary-General of the Government of Japan Ёsihide Suga, retained his post, announced the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

"Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a cabinet reshuffle", said Secretary General.

Earlier, the government at an emergency meeting in full composition submitted to Prime Minister Abe's resignation due to the necessity of forming a new cabinet. The need to update the structure emerged after the end of September when Abe was re-elected as leader of the ruling party for a new term, which automatically allows him to head the government for three years.

Half of the current 18 cabinet members will retain their portfolios, including chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga. In the new cabinet -there are three women.