New Japanese emperor will come to throne

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese new emperor will come to the throne on January 1, 2019.

Report informs citing Japanese Sankei, relevant draft law will be presented to the parliament in May.

According to the newspaper, a while ago, 83-year-old emperor Akihito hint at wish to abdicate. In August 2016, he appealed to the people of Japan and indicated he wants to step down. Akihito's eldest son, Naruhito, born on February 23, 1960, will succeed his father.

Akihito has two sons Naruhito and Akishino, and daugher Saiko Kurdo.