Japanese jet makes emergency landing at US base

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet F-15 made an emergency landing Monday at a US air base in Okinawa.

Report informs referring to the TASS, two were onboard during the incident, but no one was injured.

The plane was engaging in a flight exercise at that time. Problem was detected in the fighter jet's hydraulic system 20 minutes after departure. After the problem, F-15 landed at a U.S. air base in Okinawa, Japan.