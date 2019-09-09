Japan: Typhoon pummels Kanto region killing 2, injuring 60

A powerful typhoon that battered Tokyo overnight with ferocious winds and driving rain caused commuter chaos on Monday morning, with trains halted and more than 100 flights cancelled, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Two people were reported dead after being blown into a wall by a strong gust of wind in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, and 60 others injured in Chiba, Kanagawa, Ibaraki and Shizuoka prefectures.

Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216 kilometers per hour, made landfall in Chiba just east of the capital before dawn, after barreling through Tokyo Bay.

Forecasters had warned of potential record wind speeds for a typhoon in the region, and non-mandatory evacuation orders were still in place at 8 a.m. for nearly 340,000 people. Authorities said more than 2,000 people had taken refuge in shelters opened to accommodate those complying with the evacuation advisories.