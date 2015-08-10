 Top
    Japan restarts first reactor of Fukushima NPP

    The operator began to check the state of emergency of regulating tapes at the first power station

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Works on the first restart of a nuclear reactor "Fukushima-1" after the accident at the plant in 2011 began at the plant "Sendai" in the south of Japan.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was reported by the station operator of Kyushu Electric Power.

    The operator began to check the state of emergency of regulating tapes that have to control the intensity of the nuclear reaction at the first power station. Reactor will be launched on Tuesday if no abnormalities reveal during the test. It will produce first electricity on August 14.

    Thus, NPP "Sendai" in Kagoshima Prefecture on the island of Kyushu in Japan will be the first NPP, which will resume work after the accident at the NPP "Fukushima-1" in March 2011.

