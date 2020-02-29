Japan: Population empties toilet paper shelves over coronavirus fears

In Japan, locals began to buy toilet paper, paper towels and napkins on a massive scale after more than 900 people were infected with coronavirus in the country.

There was misinformation in the country that medical masks are made of the same material as toilet paper. It seems to be a major clue of what caused the sharp rush in shops.

Representatives of the Japanese Association of Cosmetic Paper Industry made a clear statement that there will be no interruption in the supply of toilet paper, as its main production belongs to Japan, not China. But the announcement did not reassure the Japanese, and they continued to buy in bulk.