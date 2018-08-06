Japan PM expresses his desire to meet with North Korean head

© GGR Asia

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ / Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed his intention to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong UN, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Cooperating with the international community, I have to meet with the Chairman of the Korean Workers’ party Kim Jong UN, hold a dialogue with him and solve the problems of nuclear and missile weapons, as well as the problem of stolen weapons and to build new Japanese - North Korean relations," the Prime Minister said.

However, according to him, at present there are no certain dates for a possible summit with the DPRK.