Japan plans to open its first permanent military base abroad

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ / Japan plans to establish the first permanent military base abroad.

Report informs citing Kommersant that it will be located in Djibouti in North-East Africa.

According to the Japanese newspaper Sankei, Japan now has a temporary stronghold in Djibouti, where the Naval destroyer and two patrol aircraft are based. Tokyo wants to rent an area of about 12 hectares from the authorities of the country and build barracks, administrative premises and warehouses on it.

The base will be used to fight Somali pirates.

Moreover, as the newspaper notes, it can be used as a means of countering China, which also plans to expand its presence in the area.