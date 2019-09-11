Japan: New government formed

In Japan, a new composition of the government was formed, within which the heads of 13 departments, including the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were replaced. Report informs that the due information was provided by RIA Novosti with reference to a statement by the Secretary General of the Japanese government Yoshihide Suga.

The ex-minister for economic recovery, Toshimitsu Motegi, became the new foreign minister of Japan, while Taro Kono, who served as the foreign minister, was appointed the defense minister.

After updating the composition of the Cabinet, only two politicians retained the post - Suga and Minister of Finance Taro Aso.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe partially updated the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.