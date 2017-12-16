Japan mulls record defense budget

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Japan plans to allocate $ 46 bln defense budget for the next fiscal year, Report informs citing Interfax.

It was reported that essential part of the sum will be allocated to purchase more weapon systems to strengthen its missile defence against the threat posed by North Korea.

Much of the increase will go on protecting Japan against North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile development.

If this proposal is approved, the military budget for the fiscal year beginning in April 2018 will be a record high for Japan.

The measure would mark the sixth straight year of increases in Japan’s defense outlays

Yesterday, the Japanese authorities unilaterally expanded the sanctions list regarding enterprises and individuals of the DPRK.