Japan court orders shutdown of two nuclear reactors

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Japanese court Wednesday (Mar 9) ordered the shutdown of two nuclear reactors previously declared safe under strict post-Fukushima safety rules, a decision that comes just days before the fifth anniversary of the atomic disaster. Report informs citing the BBC.

The order would bring the number of operating reactors in Japan down to two. Dozens were shuttered in the wake of Fukushima, the worst nuclear accident in a generation

The ruling by the Otsu District Court - the first to force the shutdown of reactors switched on under stricter safety rules adopted after the 2011 disaster - is a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bid to bring back nuclear power.

The reactors to be shuttered are Kansai Electric's No. 3 and No. 4 reactors at the Takahama nuclear plant, some 350 kilometres (215 miles) west of Tokyo.

The No.4 reactor was taken offline last month due to an unexpected technical glitch days after it restarted, while the No. 3 reactor is currently operating.

Kansai Electric said it would respect the "extremely regrettable" decision and shut down operations. But the utility firm said it would appeal.

"This court order is not something the company can accept," it said in a statement.