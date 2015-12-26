 Top
    Jaish al-Islam selects a new leader

    Jaysh al-Islam later named Issam al-Buwaydani was chosen a new leader

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jaish al-Islam has chosen a new leader. Report informs citing BBC, Jaysh al-Islam later named Issam al-Buwaydani - who is also known as Abu Humam - as its new leader. He is from Douma - a town to the east of Damascus.

    The head and several leaders of one of Syria's most powerful rebel groups, Jaysh al-Islam, have been killed in an air strike east of Damascus.

    Founder Zahroun Alloush, 44, was among those killed when rockets hit a meeting place, rebels and the Syrian army said.

    The Saudi-backed Islamist group is one of the biggest factions and is dominant in the Eastern Ghouta countryside.

    It recently joined an opposition summit in Riyadh which produced a framework for peace talks with the government.

    Ten rockets struck as Jaysh al-Islam commanders met, Saudi-funded al-Arabiya TV reported. The group's deputy leader was also killed, al-Arabiya said.

