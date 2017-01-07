Ivory Coast's defense minister missed in seized town

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ivory Coast defense minister, Alain-Richard Donwahi went today to Bouake to try to ease situation after unrest of demobilized military servicemen. But now place of his presence is unknown. Report informs, referring to AFP, spokesman of defense ministry said.

A day before the group of disgruntled servicemen seized armory and took control over Bouake city.

AFP informs, heavy shooting is still heard and sporadic gunfire continued into the late morning. The soldiers also blocked city entrances.

The unrest begun in Bouake spread to two other major urban centers of Daloa and Korhogo on January 6. The rebellious servicemen demand fulfillment of agreement signed in 2007. Specifically, they demand government to raise salaries.