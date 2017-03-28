Italy will suspend Schengen for a period of G7 summit

© AFP

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Italy will suspend the Schengen agreement on open borders and introduce temporary control in connection with the G-7 summit scheduled for May 26-27 in Taormina, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, border control will be introduced from May 10 until the end of the month.

Ministry warns that the most difficult it will be for third-country nationals entering the territory of the Schengen zone from Schengen Area member state and then further intending to travel to Italy.

It is practically recommended for this period to not to visit Taormina, the famous Sicilian resort, because there will be taken increased security measures and movement will be restricted.

It is prohibited, in particular, to swim further than 50 m from the coastline. Ports will be used only for logistic purposes.

In Taormina, with a population of just over 11,000 people, more than 20,000 guests including members of delegations, diplomats, journalists and serving staff are expected to visit summit.