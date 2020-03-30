​Italy: Coronavirus crisis can cause anti-EU sentiment

© Euronews https://report.az/storage/news/60b6c4f3827456dba100106443f3025d/f95b58dc-af7c-48ae-bc83-dd235a036f1b_292.jpg

The crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus can lead to a higher anti-EU sentiment in some countries, said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“Nationalist instincts, in Italy, but also in Spain and elsewhere, will be much stronger if Europe is not up to the task,” he said.

According to him, the government of the European countries, which limit the constitutional rights of their citizens, should avoid tragic mistakes in the current situation.

“Some countries do not yet fully recognize the economic consequences arising from the emergency,”- Italian Prime Minister added.

The first cases of Covid-19 emerged in the north of Italy. There have been 97,689 confirmed cases in total, which includes 13,030 recoveries and 10,779 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Italian government, released Sunday evening.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 700,000 globally, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths.