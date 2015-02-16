Italians rescue more than 2,000 Mediterranean migrants

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Italian coastguard has rescued more than 2,000 migrants in a major operation off the Libyan coast, Report informs citing BBC.

During the rescue, search teams were threatened by Kalashnikov-wielding men who approached in a speedboat from Libya, Italian officials said.

Last week, at least 300 migrants perished in the Mediterranean Sea.

They were travelling in dinghies that ran into trouble during stormy weather after leaving the coast of Libya.

On Friday another 600 migrants were rescued about 50 miles (80km) off the coast of the North African country.

The latest rescue effort on Sunday involved a plane, four coastguard ships, two tugboats and a navy vessel, according to the AFP news agency.

Local media reported that the migrants had been aboard 12 boats and had been taken to Italy.