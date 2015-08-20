Italian President warns of third world war

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Italian President Sergio Mattarella noted that terrorism, nourished by excessive faith in God, aims to start a third world war in Mediterranean, the Middle East and Africa, Report informs referring to Anadolu.

In his address at the opening of the 35th "Meeting in Rimini", in the Italian city of religious leaders, politicians and businessmen from around Rimini the president warned of a third world war.

"Terrorism, energized by fanatical belief in God, aims to start a third world war in the Mediterranean, the Middle East and Africa. Our duty - to stop it", S. Mattarella said.

Their duties include dry up hatred, to win the trust and demonstrate benefits of the world, said the head of state, noting that a huge share of the responsibility in this falls to Europe."Because, dialogue between the religions of monotheism can develop in our pluralistic and monotheistic society. It is enough to watch the rebirth of populist and nationalist movements, "- he added.