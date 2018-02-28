Italian policeman shot his wife and took daughters hostage

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ An employee of the Italian Carabinieri unit in Cisterna city in the metropolitan area of Lazio shot his wife this morning and took two daughters hostage, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It was reported that at present the law-enforcer barricaded himself at home with two girls aged 7 and 13.

At the scene of the incident, the commander of the provincial forces of the carabinieri, Gabriele Vitagliano arrived in the scene and trying to resolve the current situation.

The reasons why the carabineer opened fire on his wife, have not yet been established. It is reported that the tragic denouement was preceded by a quarrel in the street. In addition, it became known that the couple were on the verge of divorce. Currently, a woman with gunshot wounds is in a Hospital San Camillo-Forlanini in Rome in grave condition.