Sri-Lanka introducts curfew due to COVID2019

© tripzaza https://report.az/storage/news/50a2c972fb9c56745f3367fb0a45f0b4/a5660f19-b4b9-4455-8a6d-acbc9edf3bfd_292.jpg

The President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa reported about the introduction of curfew on the island due to coronavirus, "Report" informs referencing RIA Novosti.

"Island-wide Curfew declared from 6 pm today (20) till 6 am Monday (23)," Rajapaksa wrote on Twitter. The day before, Rajapaksa called on all islanders to switch to "work from home" mode for seven days starting today. Sri Lanka has so far reported 59 cases of infection with COVID-19. More than 230 people are under observation in hospitals.

On December 31, 2019, China reported the splash of the new virus, which appeared in the city of Wuhan. Later, it was named COVID2019.

On March 11, The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID19 a pandemic.