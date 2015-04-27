Issue of Ukraine's Joining EU Not on Agenda - European Commission President

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's accession to the European Union is not on a discussion agenda at the moment, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said Monday.

Report informs referring the information given by theSputnik News, the 17th EU-Ukraine summit is taking place on April 27, the first such summit under the framework of the Association Agreement.

The European Union is represented by President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Juncker, as well as Johannes Hahn, the commissioner for the European Neighborhood Policy. The Ukrainian delegation is headed by President Petro Poroshenko.

The main topics of the summit are the implementation of the EU Association Agreement and reforms in Ukraine, ultimately aimed at the country's accession to the European Union.