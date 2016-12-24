Israeli settlements: UN Security Council calls for an end

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution urging an end to illegal Israeli settlements after the US refused to veto it, Report informs citing the BBC.

The Egyptian-drafted resolution had been withdrawn after Israel asked Donald Trump to intervene but it was proposed again by Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela.

The US has traditionally sheltered Israel from condemnatory resolutions.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not abide by the vote.

Israel announced its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal had been ordered to return for consultations. Israel has no diplomatic ties with Malaysia and Venezuela.

The Palestinian leadership welcomed the UN resolution, which was passed by 14 votes to zero, with one abstention.