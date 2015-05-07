​Israeli Prime Minister gets the coalition agreement

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got the signing of the coalition agreement on the formation of the Cabinet, Report informs citing Israeli media.

The coalition includes the Likud party, headed by the prime minister, and the far-right National Religious Party Jewish Home.

Minimal advantage of Netanyahu's supporters in the new parliament will help him to approve the new Cabinet - the coalition will include only 61 of 120 Knesset members.

Less than two hours before the expiry of the period allotted for the Benjamin Netanyahu to form a coalition, he was able to negotiate with the Byte Yehudi party. On Wednesday, May 6, at about 23:00, Netanyahu told President Reuven Rivlin that he had a parliamentary majority of 61 votes.