    Israeli planes hit Gaza after rocket fired at south

    No injuries reported in strikes on Hamas targets after missile launched from Palestinian territory explodes in Eshkol region

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli jets bombed a target in the Gaza Strip early Monday morning after a Palestinian terror group launched a rocket into southern Israel.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, Israeli strikes shortly after 2:30 a.m., a matter of hours after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip Sunday night landed in open territory in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel, causing neither injury or damage.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries.

    The IDF said in a statement that Israeli aircraft struck “a Hamas terror site in the northern Gaza Strip.”

    Hamas’s Al Aqsa news said Israeli airstrikes targeted Qassam Brigades sites across the Palestinian enclave.

