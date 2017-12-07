Israeli military and Palestinians clash in Palestine, many injured

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ 16 people were injured in the clashes between Israeli military and the Palestinians protesting US president Donald Tramp's decision.

Report informs citing te Haberler, protest rally was held in Ramallah and Bethlehem cities of Palestine.

14 protestors were poisoned by tear gas used by the military on the west coast of the Jordan River, two others were injured by plastic bullets.

Notably, Hamas leader Ismail Haniya announced the second intifada, rebellion in protest against the US president's decision. Israeli authorities increased number of servicemen on the west coast of the Jordan River.