Israeli fighter jets launch over 20 air strikes on Gaza in half an hour

Baku.14 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to media reports Israeli fighter aircrafts launched over 20 air strikes on Gaza in half an hour.

Report informs the footage of strikes were posted o Twitter.

After third intifada was announced (Arab movement to capture the Palestine) Israeli army said they started to strike HAMAS positions.

Earlier, it was reported that four rockets were launched from Gaza sector to Israel. Two of them were hit by Israel. Two more rockets were exploded in non-residential area.