Israel welcomes US strike on Syrian airbase

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Israel has welcomed the U.S. attack on a Syrian air base saying "fully supports" President Trump's decision.

Report informs citing TASS, Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Israel fully supports President Trump's decision. In both word and action Trump sent a strong and clear message that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated", Israel's prime minister twitted.

According to Netanyahu, "Israel hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime’s horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere".