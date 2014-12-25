​Islamic State militants using warfare poisonous agents in Syria, Iraq, says Lavrov

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Emissaries of the Islamic State (Isis) grouping have been tracked down in Afghanistan in the immediate vicinity of the borders of Central Asia and Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview published by the Moscow-based Kommersant-daily.

He pointed out the importance of measures to prevent the falling of new territories into their hands.

“In the final run, it’s important to eliminate their dominance on the swathes of Iraq and Syria,” Lavrov said. “They’ve already gotten to Libya and data says their emissaries have been noticed in Afghanistan or in other words in the immediate vicinity of Central Asia and, consequently, the Russian border. I’m absolutely confident of this.”

In addition to it, he called attention to the reports on the use of the weapons of mass destruction by Isis,informs Report citing TASS.

“Numerous evidence, which is scrutinized by international organizations at present, indicates they more than once have gotten access to warfare poisonous agents that could be equated to chemical weapons in terms of the aftermaths of their combat utilization,” Lavrov said.