Islamabad International Airport blocked due to information on terrorist attack

Baku. December 23. REPORT.AZ/ A special operation in search of terrorists conducted in the Islamabad International Airport.

However, Islamabad security forces carry out search operations regarding the information on planned terrorist acts.

Report informs referring to ITAR-TASS.

This morning, the area of Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport was cordoned off by the police and army special forces and thoroughly checked whether the transport entering the area have explosives.

Only passengers who present identity documents and air ticket can enter the territory of the airport.

During the last days in Islamabad and Rawalpindi police detained 12 people suspected of planning terrorist acts. They were released after questioning.