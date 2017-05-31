ISIS takes responsibility for explosion in Kabul

© ABC

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion in the capital of Afghanistan in Kabul.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

A powerful explosion thundered in Kabul this morning near the presidential palace and the buildings of foreign embassies. Many structures were damaged, including the buildings of the embassies of France and Germany. The death toll in the explosion, according to media reports, reached 90, 380 people were injured.

According to preliminary data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, the bomb was planted in a tanker truck for transporting water.