Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The militants of ISIS have taken at least 30 policemen as a hostage in the city of Ramadi, 100 km from Baghdad in central Iraq.

Report informs citing the TASS.

In the south-west of Ramadi, the administrative center of the Anbar province, there are several hotbeds of resistance of ISIS militants.

Notably, on September 16, government forces in Iraq launched a large-scale offensive on position of terrorists in Anbar.