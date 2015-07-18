 Top
    ISIL flags waved at protest in India's Kashmir

    Syed Ali Shah Geelani, founder of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat party is under house arrest over anti-India protests

    Baku.18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (ISIL) flags appeared during a protest in the Indian province Kashmir. 

    Report informs citing Russian media,flags of the Islamic State (ISIL) extremist group were waved along with those of Pakistan on Saturday during a protest over the detention of a separatist party leader in the capital of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported.

    Syed Ali Shah Geelani, founder of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat party, is under house arrest over anti-India protests, alongside another separatist leader, Masarat Alam, for making anti-national slogans at a rally in the Jammu and Kashmir state.

    According to the information, police used truncheons and tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Srinagar.

