Irish PM: Dublin EPC summit to focus on Ukraine and Moldova

The European Political Community (EPC) summit meeting in Dublin today will focus primarily on issues concerning Ukraine and Moldova, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told journalists ahead of the EPC summit.

According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, he said that considerable attention would be devoted to Ukraine and Moldova, adding that meetings of the Friends of Moldova and Friends of Ukraine groups would be held.

Asked about the prospects of developing a common, consolidated European position ahead of potential future negotiations with the Russian Federation, Martin said the issue would most likely be discussed on the sidelines of the summit, while more formal discussions would take place tomorrow over lunch at an informal meeting of the European Council.

He added that European leaders would certainly like to see some progress on the matter.

The prime minister also noted that, alongside issues concerning Ukraine and Moldova, broader topics would also be discussed.

Asked about the seriousness of Russia's intentions to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, Martin said that this remained to be seen.

He added that a potential prisoner exchange, which had been discussed during the trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi the previous day, would in itself represent a significant step for detainees on both sides.

Martin stressed that communication channels with Russia needed to remain open, highlighting the important roles played by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in this process. He also emphasised that Europe should be involved in the negotiations.

He said that a channel of communication with Moscow existed and that Europe would naturally want to have a say at the negotiating table, particularly on issues affecting its interests, given its economic and security contributions, as well as Ukraine's prospects of joining the European Union.