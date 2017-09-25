 Top
    Iraqi parliament decides to deploy troops in Kirkuk

    It adopts a decision to transfer oil wells in Kirkuk to central government© REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi parliament has decided to deploy troops in Kirkuk.

    Report informs citing CNNTürk, Chairman of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, Hakim Zamili, told a press conference on 25 September.

    "The parliament adopted a decision to transfer oil wells in Kirkuk to the central government control and dismiss the government officials, voting in the referendum", he stressed.

    In order to ensure security of the citizens, the Parliament has made a decision on deployment of military force in other conflict areas along with Kirkuk: "The parliament has also decided to close all border crossings under the control of the local government in northern Iraq". 

