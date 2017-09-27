Iraqi parliament asks Baghdad to take back oilfields in Kirkuk

© AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi parliament asked Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to take control of its oilfields in Kirkuk province, Report informs citing foreign media.

"The government has to bring back the oilfields of Kirkuk and disputed regions under the control of the oil ministry," said the resolution.

As reported earlier, the parliament asked Haider al-Abadi to deploy troops in the disputed areas, including Kirkuk.

On September 25, independence "referendum" was held in northern Iraq. Final results of the referendum will be announced tomorrow.