Iraqi Bashiqa town cleared of terrorists

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Bashiqa town cleared of the ISIS militants.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, militants of the Kurdish autonomy in northern Iraq (peshmerga) took an active part in the operations.

The information declares that a group of ISIS militants were hiding in one of the houses in the town. 13 of them were neutralized in the operation.

Mine clearing activities are being carried out in the area.

Notably, the town locates at 20km distance from Mosul and had been controlled by the ISIS since 2014.

Turkey's military base locates near the area. Turkish troops train local population and Kurdish militants in northern Iraq to fight against terrorists.