Iraqi army restores control of Mosul dam

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ On border of Mosul dam in Mosul, Iraq, nine people died in a shootout between Shiite Hashdi Sabi militia and Peshmerga, reportedly injured 11 people.

Report informs citing the Haberler, Ali Akbar al-Hafaci, one of directors of Ittihadiye Police service, said there were fierce clashes between Shiite Hashdi Shabi militia and Peshmerga in north Mosul Dam border of city. Emphasizing that peshmerga refused to withdraw from Mosul Dam and deliver region to Hashdi Shabi, Hafaci noted that despite warnings that peshmerga was firing in air, Hashdi Shabi was moving rapidly towards dam. Havaci replied, "He also responded to peshmerga, who used power.

In clashes lasting about 3 hours in night, 8 people died from Hashdi Shabi, 1 from peshmerga and 7 people were injured. One person died from Peshmerga, 4 people were injured," he said.

Mosul dam, formerly known as Saddam Dam is the largest in Iraq. The dam serves to generate hydroelectricity and provide water for downstream irrigation.