    Iraqi army deploy in districts of Kirkuk

    It is assumed that Baghdad will carry out military intervention in province

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today in the morning hours Iraqi army and “Hashd Shabi” forces started operation in Havice and Al-Shirqat districts of Kirkuk.

    Report informs referring to Haber7, it is assumed that before “referendum” the official Baghdad will carry out military intervention in Kirkuk.

    The local government in the north of Iraq plans to hold a referendum “on independence” on September 25. They also intend to involve Kirkuk to this “event”. 

    Turkey, Iran, USA, UK, Russia, France and official Bagdad are against this “referendum”.

