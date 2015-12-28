Iraqi army declares complete liberation of Ramadi from Daesh

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi forces have raised the country's flag above the recaptured government compound in the city of Ramadi.

"The city of Ramadi was liberated, the Iraqi Armed Forces have raised the Iraqi flag above the government compound in Anbar. With the help of Allah, we will liberate the rest occupied cities," Report informs, a statement obtained by Sputnik said.

On Sunday, media reported that the Iraqi military had managed to establish control over a government compound in the central Iraqi city of Ramadi, previously used by Daesh.

Last week, the Iraqi armed forces began an operation to liberate the center of Ramadi from Daesh extremists, who have occupied the city since May. According to Iraqi intelligence, around 250 to 300 radical Islamist militants had been holding central districts of the city.