Iraq marks anniversary of victory over ISIS

© Sputnik https://report.az/storage/news/1e459dba517394a553b1b4cbfef4e160/8a43df6c-638a-4a17-ae10-5e40d7b1e23d_292.jpg

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq on Monday celebrated the anniversary of its costly victory over the ISIS, which has lost virtually all the territory it once held but still carries out sporadic attacks. Report informs citing the Interfax.

The government declared victory last December after a grueling three-year war in which tens of thousands of people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. Entire towns and neighborhoods were reduced to rubble in the fighting.

The government declared Monday a national holiday, and a moment of silence is planned for later in the day. Checkpoints in the capital were decorated with Iraqi flags and balloons, as security forces patrolled the streets playing patriotic music.

As part of the celebrations, the authorities plan to reopen parts of Baghdad's fortified Green Zone — home to key government offices and embassies — to the public. The move is billed as an act of transparency following protests against corruption and poor public services.

Iraq, according to the country's authorities, needs $ 88.2 billion to rebuild the affected areas.