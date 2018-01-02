Iranian Security Council blames protests on Saudi Arabia, USA and UK

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani stated that the protest actions in Iran are held as a part of the "proxy war" conducted with Tehran by a number of countries, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

A. Shamkhani noted that the United States, United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia stand behind the protests in the country. According to him, they are running campaigns in social networks that affect the conduct of protest actions.

"Based on our analysis, about 27% of new hashtags directed against Iran developed by the Saudi government", Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran said, adding that the protests "will end in a few days".