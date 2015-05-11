​Iranian FM: US Senate's decision may delay the launch of the nuclear deal

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The decision of the US Senate may delay the launch of the nuclear deal for two months. Report informs citing TASS, this was stated by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Arakhchi in a speech in the committee on national security and foreign policy of the Majlis (parliament) of Iran.

"The intervention of the Senate will only delay the launch of the nuclear deal for about two months, but will not have any other effect on the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program," Arakhchi said.

Last week, the US Senate passed a bill that allows lawmakers to consider the nuclear deal with Iran or to abandon it. The document gives Congress 30 days to consider the already approved by Iran and the countries of the "5+1" final agreement on the Iranian nuclear program and prohibits US President Barack Obama to lift sanctions against Iran.