Iranian FM to pay official visit to Kazakhstan on April 12

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on April 13.

Report informs "RIA Novosti" informs, the Iranian Foreign Minister will pay official visit to Astana on April 12-13.

"On April 13, President of Kazakhstan is expected to receive Mohammad Javad Zarif," Kazakhstan President's press service reported.

During the visit, M.Zarif plans to hold meeting in the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Law University of Kazakhstan and read a lecture.