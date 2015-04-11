 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iranian FM to pay official visit to Kazakhstan on April 12

    President of Kazakhstan is expected to receive Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on April 13.

    Report informs "RIA Novosti" informs, the Iranian Foreign Minister will pay official visit to Astana on April 12-13.

    "On April 13, President of Kazakhstan is expected to receive Mohammad Javad Zarif," Kazakhstan President's press service reported.

    During the visit, M.Zarif plans to hold meeting in the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Law University of Kazakhstan and read a lecture.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi